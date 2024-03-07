JS Bank Celebrates Financial Literacy Week 2024

Reiterating its commitment to promote financial inclusion, JS Bank hosted Financial Literacy Week camps in Jamshoro, Gujranwala, Vehari, and Karachi from March 5 to 7, 2024. In collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), JS Bank organized these camps to promote financial literacy and raise awareness of financial inclusion and its significance.

Aligned with the Global Financial Literacy Week, JS Bank aims to enhance financial awareness and inclusion nationally. Through engaging discussions, educational workshops, and community outreach initiatives, JS Bank endeavors to impart knowledge and understanding of financial concepts, banking products, and services to all consumer segments.

During Financial Literacy Week, JS Bank conducted a range of activities across Pakistan, including financial literacy camps in 5 districts, awareness drives for students, webinars for employee awareness on digital financial inclusion, and promotional campaigns on print and social media. These initiatives aim to engage various segments of society and promote the understanding and usage of digital financial services.

The week-long event kicked off with financial literacy camps held at multiple locations, including Vehari, Jamshoro, Karachi, and Gujranwala. These camps served as interactive platforms for disseminating financial knowledge and encouraging individuals to open bank accounts and embrace digital financial services.

“At the heart of Financial Literacy Week lies our mission to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary for effective financial decision-making,” stated Basir Shamsie, President and CEO, JS Bank. “Through a series of activities planned throughout the week, we seek to ignite a nationwide conversation on financial matters, reduce financial barriers, and inspire positive financial behaviors.”

“We believe that financial literacy is the cornerstone of economic empowerment,” remarked Basir Shamsie. “By equipping individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge, we aim to create a financially inclusive society where everyone can make informed financial decisions and access essential financial services.”

Financial Literacy Week represents a significant milestone in JS Bank’s ongoing efforts to promote financial inclusion and empower consumers to exercise informed choices to build a financially resilient and prosperous Pakistan.