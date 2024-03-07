SBP Reserves Fall by $54 Million to $7.9 Billion

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell by $54 million on a weekly basis according to data issued by the central bank on Thursday.

On March 1, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $7.89 billion, down $54 million compared to $7.95 billion on February 23. In a short statement, the central bank said the decrease in reserves was due to debt repayments.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $13.020 billion, down $19 million over the previous week.

The net reserves held by banks stood at $5.124 billion, registering an increase of $35 million during the week.