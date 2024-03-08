Abacus Wins 5 Best Practice Awards in Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks 2023-24

Abacus, an international professional services firm committed to transforming clients through world-class technology, outsourcing, and consulting solutions, proudly announces a significant achievement as it wins 5 Best Practice Awards across all categories in the esteemed Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) for the year 2023-24.

The awards span across five distinct categories, exemplifying excellence in the following areas: Vision, Strategy & Business Impact; Leadership & Accountability; Recruitment, Work-Life Integration; Flexibility & Benefits; DEI Learning & Development.

This accomplishment positions Abacus as one of the top 20 most inclusive companies in Pakistan.

The Chairman Asad Ali Khan stated: “We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to diversity and inclusion. This achievement is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the entire Abacus team, and we remain steadfast in our mission to cultivate an environment where everyone feels valued and included.”

The CEO Abacus Fatima-Asad Said emphasized: “This recognition underscores our relentless commitment to cultivating diversity and inclusivity within our corporate fabric. It aligns seamlessly with the company’s core values, echoing the strategic priorities set by our board of directors. This achievement signifies the company’s dedication to fostering an environment where individuals from all backgrounds can thrive and contribute meaningfully.”

The company expresses its sincere gratitude to Zahid Mubarik, CEO HR Metrics & President SHRM Forum Pakistan, and the esteemed international panel of judges for their time and expertise in evaluating the submissions. The awards span across five distinct categories, exemplifying excellence in the following areas: Vision, Strategy & Business Impact; Leadership & Accountability; Recruitment, Work-Life Integration; Flexibility & Benefits; DEI Learning & Development.

Abacus, a leading international professional services firm, remains committed to transforming clients by delivering world-class technology, outsourcing, and consulting solutions through high-performing people and global strategic partnerships.

Over the last 37 years, Abacus has remained a leader in business transformation driven by visionary leadership, good governance, and a culture of innovation and client-focused solutions that enable us to consistently create the future of business. Its legacy, rooted in PWC, further strengthens its commitment to excellence. Its global footprint is a testimony to a proven demonstrated capability of adding value to its clients, partners, and people.