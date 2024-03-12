News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Here Are The New Ramadan Railway Ticket Office Timings

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Mar 12, 2024

Pakistan Railways has changed the operating hours of ticket booking offices during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Pakistan Railways stated that the ticket booking offices will be operational from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Monday to Thursday during the first 15 days of the Islamic month.

The spokesperson added that during the afternoon shift from Monday to Friday, citizens will be able to book tickets between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. A break for Friday prayers will be observed from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Furthermore, after the 15th of Ramadan, the reservation office will remain open until 9 p.m., with a break for Iftar.

Earlier, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also announced revised timings for the month of Ramadan.

The SBP will operate from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday, with a prayer break from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. On Fridays, office hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. without a break.

