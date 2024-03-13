Premier Code (Pvt.) Limited Partners with MCI Cables (Pvt.) Ltd. to Localize Data Cable Manufacturing

Premier Code (Pvt.) Limited, a leading technology company dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions and smartphones under the brand name DCODE Pakistan, proudly announces its partnership with MCI Cables (Pvt.) Ltd., a renowned cable manufacturing company based in Lahore, Pakistan.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards fostering local manufacturing and envisioning DCODE’s motto “Passionately Pakistani, Ambitiously Global.”

DCODE is committed to offering high-quality technology products at affordable rates while showcasing Pakistan’s capability to produce world-class innovations. To further this mission, DCODE has joined hands with MCI Cables (Pvt.) Ltd. to localize the manufacturing of data cables.

Through this partnership, DCODE will work closely with MCI Cables (Pvt.) Ltd. to ensure the production of data cables that meet international quality standards. By leveraging MCI Cables (Pvt.) Ltd.’s expertise in cable manufacturing and DCODE’s dedication to innovation, the collaboration aims to deliver superior-quality data cables to consumers while promoting local industry and talent. DCODE stands as the first Pakistani Smartphone brand to localize data cable manufacturing in Pakistan.

Speaking about the partnership, Syed Muhammad Naqi, CEO of Premier Code expressed enthusiasm and stated: “We are thrilled to partner with MCI Cables (Pvt.) Ltd. to localize the manufacturing of data cables. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of promoting local talent and showcasing Pakistan’s potential on a global scale. We aim to deliver exceptional products that meet and exceed consumer expectations.”

Umair Khalid, CEO of MCI Cables (Pvt.) Ltd. shared similar sentiments: “We are excited to collaborate with Premier Code. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and Premier Code’s innovative approach create a perfect synergy to produce top-quality data cables. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting local businesses and advancing Pakistan’s technological advancement.”

This partnership reaffirms both companies’ dedication to excellence, innovation, and advancing Pakistan’s technology sector. DCODE and MCI Cables (Pvt.) Ltd. look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will benefit consumers, industry, and the nation.