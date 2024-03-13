Punjab Poultry Association Decreases Chicken Prices

The Poultry Association of Punjab and the provincial government have concluded successful negotiations regarding reducing the prices of chicken meat.

Following the successful negotiations between the two parties, the Association announced a Rs. 10 decrease in the price of chicken meat in the open market.

Furthermore, as part of the agreement, the Poultry Association will reduce the price of chicken by Rs. 25 per kilogram in Ramadan markets. The decision to reduce chicken meat prices has already been implemented.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also paid a surprise visit to Johar Town’s Model Bazaar upon returning from work. During her inspection, she inquired about the prices of fruits, vegetables, and groceries.

The Chief Minister also engaged with the citizens during her visit. Acknowledging the difficulties experienced during Ramadan, the Chief Minister reiterated her commitment to addressing the needs of the less privileged.