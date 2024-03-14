Gold Price in Pakistan Increases Slightly After Consecutive Drops

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 14, 2024 | 2:06 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan rose marginally on Thursday to settle at Rs. 228,550 per tola.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) edged up by Rs. 250 per tola to Rs. 228,450, while the price of 10 grams went up by Rs. 215 to Rs. 195,945.

The precious metal has had a mixed week so far, the price of gold was unchanged on Monday after a 9-day winning streak. On Tuesday, gold declined marginally while Wednesday saw the price dip by Rs. 1,800 per tola. However, last week the price of gold increased by almost Rs. 10,000 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold fell by 0.2 percent to $2,171.05 per ounce as of 0426 GM, while the US gold futures were down 0.2 percent to $2,175.40.

