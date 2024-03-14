Govt to Prioritize Privatization of PIA: Aviation Minister

Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Asif has said that the privatization of PIA would be a priority of this government.

The federal minister chaired a meeting today where he was given a detailed briefing by the secretary aviation on the role of the aviation ministry, National Aviation Policy 2023, the challenges faced by Pakistan’s aviation industry, the opportunities, and the air services agreements with other countries.

The minister was also briefed on the entities working under the ministry including Pakistan Airlines Corporation Ltd, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, Pakistan Airport Authority, Bureau of Air Safety Investigation, Airports Security Force, and Pakistan Meteorological Department.

While being briefed on PIACL, the minister remarked that the privatization of PIACL would be the priority of this government. The minister showed his resolve to grow the aviation industry of Pakistan in terms of enhancing its contribution to the country’s GDP.

ALSO READ SECP Amends Companies Further Issue of Shares Regulations

International Finance Corporation (IFC) apprised the minister about the latest development of outsourcing of three major airports including Islamabad International Airport, Jinnah International Airport, and Allama Iqbal International Airport in the first phase.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Aviation Saif Anjum, CEO PIACL Air Marshal Aamir Hayat, DG PCCA Khaqan Murtaza, DG ASF Major General Asif Adnan Jah, Chairman PIA-IL Shoukat Ali, DG PMD Sahibzad Khan, IFC’s team and other senior officers of the ministry.