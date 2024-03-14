Kashf Foundation Celebrates Female Entrepreneurs at the 2024 Kashf Women Entrepreneurship Awards

The Kashf Women Entrepreneurship Awards 2024, an event organized by the Kashf Foundation to acknowledge and celebrate the remarkable achievements of their female clients who have demonstrated exceptional resilience and emerged as successful entrepreneurs, was held at a local hotel.

At the heart of this celebration lies a partnership that has amplified the impact of these achievements – the collaboration between the Kashf Foundation and the Government of Canada. Together, both have forged a path that not only breaks barriers but builds bridges for women to make their dreams into a reality.

The event was graced by the presence of Fatima Asad Said, Chief Executive Officer, Abacus Consulting & Board Member, Kashf Foundation, Sadia Khan, Naseeb Online Services Pvt. Ltd., Fintech Expert Board & Board Member, Kashf Foundation, Moneeza Hashmi, Creative Media Head, Kashf Foundation & Trustee Faiz Foundation, Ali Hassan Habib, CEO, SAMA Verte, Managing Partner of HIMA Verte and Board Member, Kashf Foundation, Nell Stewart, Executive Director, Afghanistan & Pakistan, Global Affairs Canada, and Alicia Sosa, First Secretary (Development), Mohammed Ali Ahmed, Managing Director & CEO, EFU Life, graced the event with their presence and lauded the winners on their achievements. The honorable members also lauded the winners on their achievements.

Kashf Foundation has collaborated with Global Affairs Canada for a transformative 5-year project titled Promoting Gender Inclusive and Equitable Growth – Women’s Economic Empowerment & Recovery.

This initiative aims to foster the economic potential of women micro-entrepreneurs in Pakistan by addressing the multifaceted challenges they face within their households and communities through a series of interventions, including but not limited to, capacity building business and financial management training, maternal and reproductive health training, social advocacy and public service campaigns.

The Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan, H.E. Leslie Scanlon, the Chief Guest at the event, said: “This morning is not just about awards; it’s about recognizing the resilience, innovation, and tenacity that women entrepreneurs bring to the forefront of our economies. Each story we hear today is a testament to the extraordinary accomplishments of women who have dared to dream, persisted through challenges, and emerged as powerful forces of change, refusing to be confined by traditional norms.

Speaking on gender equality Roshaneh Zafar, Founder & Managing Director, of Kashf Foundation, commented on the importance of equal pay for women and highlighted the significant amount of impact it will have on Pakistan’s economy. She also said: “To bring about the desired change we need to evaluate the role of women in leadership roles, ensure access to healthcare facilities, and appreciate the unconditional support they offer at homes along with their jobs and professional responsibilities.”

Roshaneh further elaborated on the larger vision of the Kashf Foundation, adding: “The role of women contributes to the overall upliftment of households. When a woman is educated and earns for the house, she contributes holistically to the entire community.” She thanked the Canadian government for promoting gender-inclusive and equitable growth in Pakistan.

During the event, five videos produced by Kashf Foundation, with support from Global Affairs Canada as part of their third public awareness campaign on Child Marriage, were showcased. These videos highlighted the consequences of child marriage on young girls, leading to heightened vulnerability to various forms of abuse and violence, and depriving girls of a secure childhood, quality education, and economic prospects.

The winners in 10 diverse categories included: Allah Mafi for Heritage Craft Preservation and Entrepreneurship, Nargis Naseem for Women Livestock Entrepreneurship, Fozia for Persistent Powerhouse Awards, Hira Asghar for Innovative Entrepreneur Award winner, Rukhsana Bibi for Community Catalyst Award, Nighat Sultana for Kashf School Sarmaya Award, Saba for Young Women Entrepreneur of the Year, Hamdan Bibi for Climate Resilience & Sustainability, Fareeda Sajid for Resilience Architect, and Syeda Naila Hamdani for Champion of Women’s Rights.