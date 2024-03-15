Pak Rupee Ends Week With Small Gains Against US Dollar

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 15, 2024 | 3:22 pm
Govt & State Bank Rule Out Further Depreciation of Rupee | propakistani.pk

Are you a cricket fan? If so, keep yourself updated on everything related to PSL with these pages: PSL Live Score PSL Points Table PSL Schedule PSL Highlights PSL Statistics

The Pakistani rupee gained slightly against the US Dollar after opening trade at 279 in the interbank market.

It was largely stable against the greenback today, in line with our expectations.

The interbank rate stayed at 278 most of the day before closing at the same level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were in the 278-279 range today.

The PKR appreciated by 0.01 percent to close at 278.74 after gaining three paisas against the dollar today.

ALSO READ

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far appreciated by 2.56 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 52.48 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down Rs. 96.48 against the greenback. As per the exchange rate movements seen today, the PKR gained three paisas today.

The PKR was green against all of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It was stable against the UAE Dirham (AED) and the Saudi Riyal (SAR).

It gained Rs. 1.06 against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), Rs. 1.35 against the Australian Dollar (AUD), Rs. 1.56 against the Euro (EUR), and Rs. 1.79 against the British Pound (GBP) in today’s interbank currency market.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Arooj Aftab to Perform at 2024 Glastonbury Festival Alongside SZA and Dua Lipa
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>