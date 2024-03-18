No Mention of Imran Khan’s Election Audit Request During IMF Talks

There was no mention of the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) or his election audit request during the federal government’s bailout review meetings with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), sources told ProPakistani.

Sources said IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter has shown no inclination to meet with the Chairman PTI so far.

Since the beginning of the final review of Pakistan’s $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement last week, discussions with the IMF have been solely focused on economic matters and did not cover the current political situation.

Given the economic nature of the IMF Mission’s visit, political issues were not on the agenda. Sources added that the talks did not encompass Pakistan’s electoral process or any issues related to the February 8 general election results.

Sources also mentioned that the IMF Mission has no plans to meet with representatives from other political parties during their visit.

Notably, PTI urged the IMF last month to audit the February 8 General Elections. In a letter, ex-PM Imran Khan’s political party proposed an audit of at least 30 percent of national and provincial assembly seats, citing local organizations’ methodologies for conducting such audits.

PTI underscored the necessity of political legitimacy for effective policy implementation in Pakistan. Its letter urged the IMF to uphold its principles of good governance and accountability by scrutinizing the reported electoral irregularities.