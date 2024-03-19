CM Punjab Approves 27 Electric Buses for Lahore’s Transport System

Following the approval of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, as many as 27 new electric buses will soon operate on the roads of Lahore.

The approval to acquire the new buses was given during a review meeting of transport sector projects in the province. The meeting was also attended by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

CM Maryam ordered the officials to provide maximum relief to the public by keeping the fares of buses in Punjab low. The meeting also approved the expansion of Metro Bus projects to three more cities in the province.

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif ordered to increase the number of bikes for students under the government scheme. He also directed to keep the monthly installment for students’ bikes as low as possible.

The meeting was briefed about the 20,000 bikes, comprising 19,000 petrol bikes and 1,000 e-bikes. For the provision of these bikes, the Punjab government has partnered with the Bank of Punjab (BOP).

The monthly installment for e-bikes and petrol bikes has been set at Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5,000, respectively. It has been decided that a draw will be held in May this year to ensure transparency, and the delivery of bikes will start in the same month.