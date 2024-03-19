People’s Bus Service to Introduce Digital Payments Next Month

Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced an increase in the number of public transport buses in Karachi after Eid ul Fitr.

During a press conference in Karachi, the provincial minister pledged to improve the transport system in the metropolitan city. He said that new buses will be operated on different routes in the provincial capital.

Furthermore, Memon also announced the commencement of two additional routes for the electric buses. He added that the number of buses for the Pink Bus Service will also be increased.

According to the Transport Minister, more than 100,000 people use the People’s Bus Service daily. He also announced the introduction of prepaid cards for routes 1 and 9.

Sharjeel Memon added that these cards can also be used for the Green Line and Orange Line.

“From April 18, this automated system is being introduced for Route-1 and Route-9,” said Memon. “Once it starts running successfully, the system will be introduced on all routes. It would bring major relief for the passengers as the same prepaid card would be used on all public transport schemes whether it’s Green Line, Orange Line or the upcoming BRT projects.”

Moreover, he announced the launch of the Peoples Bus Service in Mirpurkhas as well.

The minister said that has been tasked with improving the transport infrastructure by Bilawal Bhutto and President Asif Ali Zardari. Memon announced a crackdown against drugs in the province as well.