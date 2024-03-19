Roshan Digital Account Inflows Up 2% in February 2024

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 19, 2024 | 12:40 pm

Foreign exchange inflows through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) arrived at $141 million in February 2024, compared to $142 million in the previous month.

Overall RDA funds received to date increased by 2 percent to $7.478 billion by the end of February 2024, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Till the end of February, $1.55 billion have been repatriated with $4.66 billion utilized locally. The net repatriable liability was at $1.25 billion.

In February, funds of $9 million were repatriated. The funds utilized locally stood at $11 million. Meanwhile, the net repatriable liability in February 2024 was $21 million.

As per data, 668,701 RDAs have been opened since they were launched, representing a 1.35 percent increase on a month-on-month basis.

In February 2024, total net investments made through RDA stood at $805 million. NPC Investments (Conventional) stood at $304 million, while NPC Investments (Islamic) were recorded at $501 million. Roshan Equity Investments came in at $32 million. The Balances in Accounts were recorded at $392 million with Other Liabilities coming in at $24 million.

