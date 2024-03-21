IT Ministry Sets Up 10-Member Advisory Committee to Fast-track Sector Growth

The federal government has constituted an Advisory Committee on IT & Telecom under the Chairmanship of Minister of State for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja.

The following are the members of the Advisory Committee:

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for IT and Telecom Chair Salman Ahmed Member Danish Lakhani Member Asif Peer Member Zeeshan Shah Member Amir Ibrahim Member Hatem Bamatraf Member Ali Mukhtar Member Fatima Said Member Nadeem Elahi Member

The committee’s Terms of Reference (ToRs) encompass a broad spectrum of responsibilities, including identifying growth areas, assessing challenges, and proposing strategies to overcome them. Additionally, the committee is tasked with devising measures to substantially boost exports of IT and IT-enabled services over the next five years, as well as attracting investments to the sector.

Furthermore, the ToRs mandate the identification of capacity gaps in both the public and private sectors, with recommendations for bridging these divides. The committee is also empowered to address any other pertinent issues requiring its attention.

To facilitate focused efforts, the advisory committee has the authority to establish specific sub-committees with defined scopes and timelines. Moreover, it reserves the flexibility to enlist additional members or experts as deemed necessary. Regular meetings, either virtual or in-person, will be scheduled at least fortnightly to ensure ongoing progress.