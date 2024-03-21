PM Forms Steering Committee to Automate and Reform FBR

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a steering committee to expedite the reforming and automation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).
The committee will take stock of the implementation status of the approved FBR reform plan and issue directions to facilitate the expeditious implementation of the reform agenda of FBR.
The following committee has been formed to bring the whole of the government’s approach towards FBR reforms and automation:
|1
|Prime Minister of Pakistan
|Chairman
|2
|Minister for Finance & Revenue
|Member
|3
|Minister for Commerce
|Member
|4
|Minister for Industries & Production
|Member
|5
|Minister Law & Justice
|Member
|6
|Secretary Finance Division
|Member
|7
|Secretary Ministry of Industries & Production
|Member
|8
|Secretary Revenue Division
|Member
|9
|Secretary Ministry of Commerce
|Member
|10
|Secretary Board of Investment
|Member
The Finance Division shall provide secretarial support to the Committee and take further necessary action for notification of the subject committee accordingly.