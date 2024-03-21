PM Forms Steering Committee to Automate and Reform FBR

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a steering committee to expedite the reforming and automation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The committee will take stock of the implementation status of the approved FBR reform plan and issue directions to facilitate the expeditious implementation of the reform agenda of FBR.

The following committee has been formed to bring the whole of the government’s approach towards FBR reforms and automation:

1 Prime Minister of Pakistan Chairman
2 Minister for Finance & Revenue Member
3 Minister for Commerce Member
4 Minister for Industries & Production Member
5 Minister Law & Justice Member
6 Secretary Finance Division Member
7 Secretary Ministry of Industries & Production Member
8 Secretary Revenue Division Member
9 Secretary Ministry of Commerce Member
10 Secretary Board of Investment Member

 

The Finance Division shall provide secretarial support to the Committee and take further necessary action for notification of the subject committee accordingly.

