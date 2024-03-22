Rupee Ends Week in Green Against US Dollar, Other Currencies

The Pakistani rupee closed this week in green against the US Dollar after opening trade at 278 in the interbank market.

It was bullish against the greenback today during most of the session.

The interbank rate stayed at 278 most of the day before closing at the 278 level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were in the 278-279 range today.

The PKR appreciated by 0.09 percent to close at 278.1 after gaining 25 paisas against the dollar today.

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far appreciated by 2.77 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 51.89 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down Rs. 95.89 against the greenback. As per the exchange rate movements seen today, the PKR gained 25 paisas today.

The PKR was green against all of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It gained Rs. 3.15 against the Euro (EUR), Rs. 1.74 against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), Rs. 5.23 against the British Pound (GBP), and Rs. 3.11 against the Australian Dollar (AUD).

Meanwhile, it gained seven paisas against the UAE Dirham (AED) and seven paisas against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) in today’s interbank currency market.