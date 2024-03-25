Authorities Uncover Illegal Medicine Factory in Islamabad

Health authorities, in collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), conducted a joint raid and sealed an illegal, unlicensed medicine production unit in Ghauri Town, Islamabad.

Officials stated on Sunday that the illegal production at the unit included nutraceutical products such as vitamins, minerals, and herbal products.

“Inspectors from the drug control section of Health Department, Islamabad along with FIA officials on Sunday raided an illegal medicine factory located in Ghauri Town, Islamabad, and recovered raw material and nutraceutical products in finished form,” Sardar Shabbir Ahmed, Chief Drug Inspector, Islamabad, told a national daily.

He added that the accused have been arrested and an FIR has also been lodged against them. The official revealed that the authorities recovered raw materials and packaging materials for multivitamins, mineral products, herbal medicines, and other nutraceutical products during the raid.

According to him, the illegal factory was manufacturing various types of medicinal products, including capsules, tablets, and syrups.

“Our team and officials are present at the site trying to ascertain the products which were produced at the illegal factory so that they can be recalled and confiscated from pharmacies and medical stores”, Sardar Shabbir further said.

He stated that the initial investigation revealed a Hakeem to be the owner of the illegal manufacturing unit which was located in the basement of his residence. Illegal drugs, including sexual stimulants, cholesterol-lowering products, and other herbal items, were being unlawfully produced at the facility.

The Islamabad’s Chief Drug Inspector added that the accused was not present during the raid but he has been nominated as the main accused in the FIR. The main accused has offices in Rawalpindi and other cities of the country, which will raided by joint teams for evidence and illegal drugs.