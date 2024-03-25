PSX to Delist Term Finance Certificates of Bank Alfalah

By ProPK Staff | Published Mar 25, 2024 | 3:19 pm

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has decided to delist the Term Finance Certificates of Bank Alfalah Limited (PSX: BAFL) from the main bourse.

The main bourse informed investors in a notice on Monday that the certificates (BAFLTFC7) will be delisted with immediate effect from Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

ALSO READ

This comes after the final redemption of the entire principal outstanding and payment of accrued profit with respect to the term finance certificates of BAFL and confirmation of the same by the auditors of the bank, the notice added.

BAFL’s scrip at the bourse closed at Rs. 53.91, up by 0.73 percent or Rs. 0.39 with a turnover of 141,977 shares on Monday.

