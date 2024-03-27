EU Considering to End Visa Requirements for These Countries

The European Union (EU) is considering ending visa requirements for citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. This move was discussed during a meeting between Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, and Luigi Di Maio, EU Special Representative for the Gulf region, held in Brussels on Monday.

The meeting primarily focused on bilateral relations between the GCC and Europe, highlighting the strategic partnership shared between the two regions. One of the key agenda items was the potential visa waiver process for GCC citizens traveling within the Schengen area.

The Schengen area comprises 26 European countries that have officially abolished all passport and all other types of border control at their mutual borders. If the visa requirements are lifted, citizens from GCC countries will enjoy easier access to these European destinations.

The countries under consideration for the visa requirement waiver are:

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

This decision, if implemented, could mark a significant milestone in enhancing the ties between the GCC and the EU, fostering greater economic, cultural, and diplomatic exchanges.

During the meeting, both parties reiterated the importance of strengthening cooperation to address common challenges effectively. This move aligns with the EU’s broader efforts to facilitate smoother travel and promote stronger ties with its international partners.

While discussions are underway, the specifics of the visa waiver program, including timelines and criteria, have yet to be finalized. However, the potential lifting of visa requirements reflects a positive step towards promoting people-to-people exchanges and fostering closer relations between the GCC and the EU.