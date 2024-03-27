Punjab Launches Initiative to Protect Bikers From Kite Strings

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered the officials on Tuesday to initiate a campaign to install safety rods on motorbikes to protect riders from metal kite strings.

The Chief Minister chaired the fourth meeting of the provincial cabinet, attended by provincial ministers, the chief secretary, and other high-ranking officials.

During the meeting, Maryam Nawaz expressed condolences for the lives lost due to kite-flying accidents. The CM added that a campaign to equip bikes with safety guards, protecting riders from the kite strings, should be started.

The meeting also green-lit several other important initiatives, including a ministerial committee for policy formulation on wheat procurement and other issues.

The committee will be led by the provincial minister for food. Furthermore, the finance minister, agriculture minister, and information minister will also be part of it.

During the meeting, consensus was reached to engage assembly members in discussions concerning wheat-related issues. Additionally, approval was granted for the wheat standing committee and the Food Department’s commodity financing committee restructuring.

The provincial cabinet also endorsed the proposal to grant a holiday on Easter for Christian employees. Moreover, the attendees agreed to utilize surveillance cameras and artificial intelligence in examination centers to combat cheating.