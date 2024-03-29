Pakistan Football Star Fareedullah Undergoes Successful Collarbone Surgery

Pakistan national team striker Fareedullah underwent a successful surgery on Thursday, to treat his Clavicle Fracture (Broken Collarbone) injury, which forced him mid-way through the FIFA World Cup Qualifier Round 2 match between Pakistan and Jordan away from home, on March 26.

Fareedullah broke down on the field while tackling a Jordanian defender during the 33rd minute of the match and had to be carried off the pitch on a stretcher as he could not continue playing further due to excruciating pain in his left shoulder.

Upon his return to Pakistan, he promptly received medical care and was transported from the airport to the hospital for necessary treatment.

Following the recommendation of PFF’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Azam Khan, a scan was performed, which indicated the necessity for immediate surgical intervention.

The surgery was performed by Consultant Orthopedic and Sports Surgeon Dr. Amir Sohail in the Lahore hospital and thankfully it turned out to be successful.

Muslim Chaman football club’s young forward was advised to rest and undergo rehabilitation for a period of eight to ten weeks before making his return to the field. Fareed’s comeback is subject to his successful completion of the rehabilitation process and following the go-ahead by the medical staff.

The 22-year-old striker made his international debut against Cambodia in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 1 against Cambodia and has so far made 6 appearances for Pakistan’s men’s national football team.