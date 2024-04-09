SECP Amends Regulations For Shariah-Compliant Brokerage Services in Pakistan

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approved amendments in the Securities Brokers (Licensing and Operations) Regulations, 2016 for facilitating Shariah-compliant brokerage services for the securities market of Pakistan.

The new Regulations are aimed at providing the brokerage house, intending to offer Shariah Compliant brokerage services, with various options that include the establishment of separate subsidiaries, offering these services through window operations, or converting to a fully Shariah Compliant brokerage house.

Such securities brokers shall obtain a certificate of Shariah-compliant company in compliance with the Shariah Governance Regulations, 2023, and adhere to the Guidelines for Offering Islamic Financial Services issued by the SECP.

The Regulations also require such brokers to implement appropriate internal controls and adopt policies to address any conflict of interest and protect customer interest.

In continuation of the aforementioned regulatory amendments, the SECP has granted a license to ZLK Islamic Financial Services (Private) Limited, marking it as the first fully Sharia-compliant brokerage house.

It is anticipated that the new regulations will streamline the entry process for new entrants in the brokerage industry and facilitate existing brokers desiring to offer Islamic Financial Services. This will be instrumental in promoting sustainable growth in the market, encouraging long-term investments in key economic sectors, and bolstering financial inclusion in the country.