FBR Increases Customs Value On Import of Pringles and Other Potato Chips

By Jehangir Nasir | Published Apr 10, 2024 | 11:15 am

Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has issued new customs values on the import of a wide range of branded potato chips from all origins.

The directorate has issued a valuation ruling number (1870 of 2024) on Tuesday.

The directorate has issued new customs values on the import of Potato Chips brand (Various Flavours)  Pringles; Ligo; Chizzpa; Jacker Potato; Kracks; Hunter’s; Mister Chips; Tiffany; Kettle; Potato Chips brand  Poppin and other branded chips of different flavours.

The ruling revealed that the Customs values of Potato Chips were determined under section 25A of the Customs Act, 1969. The existing valuation ruling was around seven years old and the customs values determined therein were not reflective of the prevailing international market. Therefore, an exercise has been undertaken by this Directorate to determine the same.

In this regard, the meeting Was held in the Directorate of Customs Valuation, Karachi. Ninety days’ clearance data has been retrieved and the same has been scrutinized. Subsequently, market inquiry has been conducted and examined in the light of this Directorate’s Office, it added.

