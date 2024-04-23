Snapdragon X Plus for PCs Will Have 10 Cores [Leak]

As Microsoft gets ready for its Windows on ARM event scheduled for May 20, Qualcomm is also gearing up to develop the processors that will drive this major change.

Leading the pack in this new series of silicon is the Snapdragon X Elite, accompanied by its counterpart, the Snapdragon X Plus. We are now getting our initial concrete details about this latter chip as it has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

There’s no ambiguity about the chip’s identity—it’s straightforwardly labeled as the Snapdragon X Plus or X1P64100. The chip was tested on a device codenamed OEMMN on the DirectML benchmark. The test machine was running Windows 11 Pro Insider Preview and had 16 GB of RAM.

It shows that the Snapdragon X Plus will come with a 10-core CPU with a maximum clock speed of 3.42GHz. This CPU will be split between two clusters consisting of 6 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, which sets it apart from the Snapdragon X Elite. The Elite has 12 identical cores, but two of them are running at a higher clock speed of 4.3GHz. Additionally, the Elite has an external model while the Plus features a built-in X65 modem.

According to Windows Latest, the OEMMN codename, as mentioned earlier, belongs to the Microsoft Surface 10 Pro OLED.

Microsoft introduced the Intel Core Ultra-powered 2-in-1 on March 21, but rumors suggest they’ll reveal its OLED version featuring ARM-based silicon at their AI event on May 20.

Reports indicate that the Surface 10 Pro OLED will come equipped with a 10-core Snapdragon X Elite processor. Additionally, it’s expected to offer a base configuration of 16 GB RAM and storage options ranging from 256 GB to 1 TB.