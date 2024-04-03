Snapdragon X Elite Chips are 50% Faster Than Intel’s Latest and Greatest

Qualcomm is showing off the hardware power of its new Snapdragon X Elite laptop chips compared to Intel’s fastest Core Ultra chips in Geekbench 6 benchmark tests.

The American chipmaker has shared the latest benchmark results of its Snapdragon X Elite CPUs with PC World who managed to get the performance numbers of these chips based on Qualcomm’s new Oryon core architecture. These chips were put up against Intel’s newest Core Ultra “Meteor Lake” CPUs.

Qualcomm has previously compared its performance numbers to rival chips from Apple’s M2, AMD’s Phoenix, Intel’s Raptor Lake, and more, but now the benchmarks are against Intel’s best offering so far.

Benchmark tests pit the top-tier 12-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip against the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED, equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, and the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 laptop, boasting the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU.

Qualcomm utilized the widely recognized Geekbench 6.2 test suite for benchmarking, yielding noteworthy results. While Qualcomm had previously underscored its robust AI performance compared to Intel Core Ultra chips, the current focus lies on assessing single and multi-threaded performance gains against these counterparts.

In terms of single-core performance, the Qualcomm chip scored 51% higher than the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H at full power (~15W vs 30W) and 65% lower power at the same performance. But when compared to the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, the Snapdragon X Elite is 54% faster at full power and uses 65% less power at the same performance as the Intel chip.

As for multi-threaded numbers, the Snapdragon X Elite showcases a 41% lead over the Core Ultra 9 185H and 52% over the Core Ultra 7 155H. It uses 58-60% lower power than its Intel rivals at the same performance. The GPU hardware power is 36% better than the Intel chips.

However, it is worth mentioning that Snapdragon’s AMD and Intel rivals are very well optimized for gaming purposes, so while the Snapdragon X Elite is ahead in synthetic results, it may not necessarily be faster in gaming.

Qualcomm does say that its chips will support gaming and they are working on delivering a smooth gaming experience. The company recently showed a demo of the Snapdragon X Elite running Baldur’s Gate 3 at 30 FPS at 1080p resolution, which matches the Ryzen 9 7940HS, though the tests did not mention whether the game was running at maximum graphics settings.

While the initial numbers may paint an appealing picture from an official perspective, it’s prudent to exercise patience and await third-party and independent reviews of the first Snapdragon X Elite PCs, slated to debut in the latter half of this year.