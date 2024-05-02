Empowering Farmers: Digitt+ and Kissan Sahara Forge Innovative Financial Partnership

Digitt+, a prominent electronic money institution specializing in agricultural financial solutions, has joined forces with Kissan Sahara, an innovative Agri Tech startup, to unveil a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing financial inclusion, productivity, and the livelihood of smallholder farmers.

This collaboration marks a dedicated effort to fuse advanced financial solutions with cutting-edge technology tailored specifically for the agricultural domain.

In this venture, Digitt+ will leverage its proprietary farmer payments and disbursement system, equipped with a native app and debit card, to expedite and secure transactions. This system empowers farmers to efficiently manage their financial affairs, granting them direct access to their funds and boosting their financial literacy as well as the management of their financials.

Building upon Digitt+’s proven track record of fostering financial inclusion among farmers, exemplified by the disbursal of 450 million rupees to sugarcane farmers, this partnership underscores the institution’s prowess and commitment to financial innovation.

Similarly, Kissan Sahara Technologies has put through the total turnover of 150 Million PKR against the Maize crop procurement last year. While this achievement remains a cornerstone, it serves as a testament to Digitt+’s capabilities and dedication to advancing financial solutions.

Looking ahead, the collaboration will explore the integration of Digitt+’s Open API solutions, promising to broaden and tailor services for the agricultural community. This expansion ensures that farmers not only benefit from expedited payments but also gain access to a diverse array of financial tools.

Ahmed Saleemi, CEO of Digitt+, expressed excitement about the partnership, emphasizing the comprehensive financial solution powered by Digitt+’s in-house disbursement system, including the native app and debit card. This partnership underscores Digitt+’s commitment to empowering farmers through innovative financial technology.

Emad Saifullah Khan, Founder and CEO of Kissan Sahara, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the transformative potential of bringing cutting-edge technological solutions directly to farmers. By merging technological expertise with Digitt+’s financial services, the collaboration sets a new standard for technological advancements in the agricultural sector.

The partnership between Digitt+ and Kissan Sahara exemplifies their shared vision of driving technological and financial innovations to enhance agricultural practices and economic opportunities for farmers.