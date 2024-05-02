Saudi Arabia Launches Nusuk Card for Legal Pilgrims Ahead of Hajj

With less than two weeks remaining before the arrival of the first groups of overseas Muslims for the upcoming Hajj, Saudi Arabia has intensified its efforts to crack down on unlawful pilgrims.

In line with this objective, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj has introduced an official tag for legal pilgrims to facilitate their access to holy sites during the upcoming Hajj season.

The Nusuk Card was inaugurated by the Saudi Minister of Hajj, Tawfik Al Rabiah, in Indonesia this week and presented the initial batch to the Indonesian Hajj mission.

The Nusuk Card, available in both physical and digital formats, contains detailed information about each pilgrim. Pilgrims are required to carry it to gain access to the holy sites and navigate within the city of Mecca during their Hajj journey.

Overseas pilgrims will receive the card from their respective Hajj offices following the issuance of pilgrimage visas. On the other hand, domestic pilgrims will obtain it from service providers after receiving their Hajj permits.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia issued a warning to Muslims intending to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage regarding the presence of fraudulent campaigns and websites. The kingdom emphasized the importance of using official and legitimate channels for all Hajj-related matters.

The ministry stated that all pilgrims are required to obtain a Hajj permit through the Nusuk platform. This announcement came in response to a recent statement by the Council of Senior Scholars, Saudi Arabia’s highest Islamic body, which highlighted that performing Hajj without an official permit is considered a sin.