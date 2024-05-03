American Journalist Returns to Chitral to Marry a Pakistani Man

An American freelance journalist discovered her soulmate in the scenic region of Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, and returned to the country to marry him.

Clair Stephen and Anwar Ali, a professional polo player, exchanged vows in Islamabad before heading to Chitral for their wedding celebrations.

In a recent instance of cross-cultural union, Claire Stephen, an American freelance journalist, wed Anwar Wali, a polo player and poet hailing from Upper Chitral, Pakistan.

Clair encountered Wali during her visit to Pakistan eight months ago, residing in the Buni area of Upper Chitral. Despite returning home, she maintained contact with Anwar, and their friendship blossomed into romance.

Anwar’s friends and family attended the ceremony, with the dowry reportedly set at Rs30,000. The American journalist praised Anwar’s character, stating that it was his admirable qualities that led her to marry him.

In another recent occurrence, a Filipino woman married a Pakistani man upon her arrival in the country. The 26-year-old woman recounted meeting her 31-year-old husband in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where they worked together. Embracing Islam and adopting the name Zainab, she expressed gratitude for the care and affection shown to her by Muhammad Salman in the city.