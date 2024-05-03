Govt Forms Another Committee to Review Previous Committee’s Report On Wheat Imports Scandal

The federal government has formed a new four-member committee to review the previous inquiry committee’s report on the excess wheat imports scandal, sources told ProPakistani.

Secretary Cabinet Division Kamran Ali Afzal is leading the new committee to probe the previous team’s report on wheat imports. Other committee members Shakeel Ahmed Manganijo, Additional Secretary Amjad Mehmood, and Additional Secretary Ministry of Commerce Hasan Ali Mangi.

The primary objective of this committee is to study the report focusing on the circumstances surrounding the surplus import of wheat. Sources said the committee has been tasked with exposing/identifying individuals responsible for issuing Letters of Credit (LCs) and facilitating wheat imports post-February 2024.

The committee has been directed to submit its comprehensive report to the Prime Minister within four days.

The Ministry of Food Security has been entrusted with providing secretariat support to the new committee, sources added.