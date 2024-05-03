Systems Limited Hosts U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, His Excellency Mr. Donald Blome

Systems Limited, Pakistan’s premier provider of IT and IT IT-enabled services, had the distinct honor of hosting the U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, His Excellency Mr. Donald A. Blome. Mr. Asif Peer, CEO of Systems Limited, along with Mr. Aezaz Hussain, Founder and Chairman of the Board, warmly welcomed U.S. Ambassador Blome, U.S. Consul General in Lahore – Kristin Hawkins, Political Economic Officer Douglas Johnston, and Commercial Specialist – Hassan Raza, providing them with insights into the ongoing U.S.-Pakistan collaborations in the IT sector and future plans of Systems Limited.

Since its inception, Systems Limited has been at the forefront of the IT industry in Pakistan. Established in 1977, the company embarked on its global journey in 1996 by establishing a presence in the United States.

Over the years, Systems Limited has cultivated strong relationships with major U.S. enterprises, serving them both onsite and offshore centers in Pakistan. Today, Systems Limited operates in 16+ countries across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region, catering to a diverse clientele.

As a pioneer in the industry, Systems Limited has played a pivotal role in the development of the IT sector in Pakistan. Mr. Aezaz Hussain, the company’s founder, also spearheaded the establishment of the Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA) in 1993, advocating for the export of IT services from Pakistan and championing industry growth.

During the visit, Ambassador Blome inquired about the availability and quality of IT resources in Pakistan. The Systems team proudly informed him of their strong partnership with academia, emphasizing their commitment to nurturing and developing high-quality IT talent through academic collaborations and skill-building initiatives.

Hosting Ambassador Blome, was a privilege for us at Systems Limited, remarked Asif Peer, Group CEO & MD at Systems Limited. He said: “Our journey, spanning over four decades, reflects not only our strong resolve to scale, depth of technology, and the expertise of our world-class professionals but also our lasting pursuit of excellence. With a global team exceeding 7000 professionals, we are dedicated to deriving excellence in every facet of our operations, from conceptualization to execution.”

“Systems Limited looks forward to forging B2B alliances built on trust and mutual gain and continued collaboration and partnership opportunities with the U.S. Embassy in Pakistan. Through such enduring alliances, we ignite a collaborative spark furthering our mission of driving technological innovation and economic growth.” Asif Peer futher added.

Ambassador Blome was given an exclusive tour of the Systems Limited Lahore campus, showcasing the company’s state-of-the-art facilities dedicated to serving its global clientele.

During the tour Ambassador Blome noted: “We continue to work with the government and U.S. businesses operating in Pakistan to find ways to improve the investment climate to foster innovation and increase bilateral trade between our countries.”

In addition to its Lahore campus, Systems Limited boasts similar cutting-edge facilities in Karachi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Multan, further solidifying its position as a leader in the IT industry.

Systems Limited looks forward to continued collaboration and partnership opportunities with esteemed entities such as the United States Embassy in Pakistan, furthering its mission of driving technological innovation and economic growth.