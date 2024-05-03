Weather Department Gives Good News About Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasted on Thursday that Karachi’s temperature would decrease starting from Friday due to sea breezes, lowering the mercury to 34°C to 36°C.

Karachi residents endured sweltering weather today, with temperatures peaking at 38.2°C, while daytime humidity hovered around 30%.

However, the weather is expected to remain hot and humid, with temperatures ranging from 34°C to 36°C.

According to the daily forecast, continental air prevails over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is anticipated to enter western Balochistan tonight and affect upper regions of the country by May 3rd.

Most areas of the country are expected to experience dry weather, although Sindh and southern Balochistan may see gusty winds or windstorms.

The westerly wave is likely to bring rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), northern Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Kashmir, and the Pothohar region. Gusty winds and windstorms are also forecasted for southern Punjab and northern Sindh during Friday evening and night.

Today’s highest maximum temperature was recorded in Mithi at 42°C, and 41°C in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Dadu, and Lasbella.