PMD Issues Heatwave Warning in Punjab Starting May 12

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its monthly outlook for May has announced the possibility of a heatwave in Punjab.

PMD stated that the province is expected to experience a heatwave from May 12 and the temperature will likely soar above 40 degrees Celsius. The Met Department’s monthly outlook stated that atmospheric conditions favor the potential development of heatwaves, particularly in the plain areas of the southern half of the country.

As per PMD, the neutral phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is expected to continue throughout the forecast month, accompanied by the prevailing positive phase of the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), potentially leading heatwave in Punjab.

PMD further stated that there is a tendency for near-normal rainfall across most parts of the country. However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Balochistan, northern Punjab, and Azad Kashmir may experience slightly above-normal rainfall.

The department forecasted that daytime maximum temperatures are likely to stay slightly above normal across the northern and southern regions of the country. However, central parts, including most of Punjab and southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, may experience normal to slightly below normal maximum temperatures.

Concurrently warmer than normal minimum temperatures are expected nationwide with maximum departure over northern KP, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

The weather department’s projections suggest that above-normal precipitation in May could bring benefits to agriculture in Pakistan. However, precautions are advised to protect standing wheat crops during the harvesting phase from potential hailstorms and windstorms in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Photohar region, and Gilgit-Baltistan.