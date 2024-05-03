Zameen.com and Q Links Spearhead LHR’s Newest Commercial Venture: Q High Street

Zameen.com recently marked a significant milestone with 6-marla commercial plots in Lahore’s prominent Q High Street project, located near Lake City Interchange on Lahore Ring Road.

The ceremony witnessed key figures from Zameen.com and Q-Links, including Q-Links Director Operations Anjum Wattoo and Zameen.com’s Senior Director Sales Chaudhry Laeeq Iftikhar.

Q High Street offers an enticing investment prospect, boasting LDA approval and a prime location at the heart of Lahore’s commercial landscape. With its modern infrastructure, spacious outlets, flexible payment plans, and early possession options, Q High Street presents a compelling opportunity for investors seeking commercial assets in Lahore.

Exclusive marketing by Zameen.com adds an extra layer of assurance to potential investors, ensuring thorough due diligence. This venture is not just a commercial project; it is a pathway to unparalleled business success. Interested parties are encouraged to seize this exclusive opportunity through the provided channels.

Speaking to the media, Zameen.com’s Sales Director Chaudhry Laeeq Iftikhar reiterated the organisation’s commitment to community-centric projects, emphasising their dedication to trust and quality assurance. Esteemed directors including Usman Talat, Ali Rehan, Farogh Muhammad Khan, and Basil Hafeez, contributed their perspectives during the event, highlighting their collective vision for the project’s future.

The ground-breaking ceremony symbolised the initiation of a journey towards architectural excellence and community enrichment, setting a benchmark for future endeavours in the region.

Lastly, gratitude was extended to all participants, with anticipation for the realisation of this visionary project, poised to redefine urban living standards in Lahore.