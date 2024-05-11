Sam Altman Debunks Rumors of OpenAI Search Engine, Says Something Else is Coming

On Friday, reports from Bloomberg and Reuters, citing insider sources familiar with the matter, claimed that OpenAI is planning to announce a search engine to rival Google on Monday, May 13. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has now debunked these rumors, saying the company has no plans to launch a search engine or GPT 5.

However, OpenAI does have plans to launch something on Monday, ahead of Google’s I/O conference. Altman has said that something new is coming on May 13, that “feels like magic.” While we don’t have any details on what’s coming, OpenAI’s official X account says that there will be some ChatGPT and GPT 4 updates.

not gpt-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! feels like magic to me. monday 10am PT. https://t.co/nqftf6lRL1 — Sam Altman (@sama) May 10, 2024

This could be the rumored GPT 4.5 launch, which had been leaked online through OpenAI itself back in March. According to the leaked blog post, GPT 4.5 would act as an incremental upgrade over GPT 4 with more accuracy, speed, and scalability. It would also double the context window of GPT 4 Turbo and update its knowledge cut-off date.

However, GPT 4.5 Turbo was rumored to launch in June. Either OpenAI has opted for an earlier launch date, or something else is coming on Monday and the original GPT 4.5 launch date is still intact. Either way, we recommend taking this speculation with a grain of salt.

Multiple sources have reported that OpenAI has been actively recruiting Google staff for a team that is pushing to quickly release a new product. Meanwhile, both Bloomberg and The Information have disclosed that OpenAI is developing a search product, although a specific release date has not been set.