OpenAI Rumored to Launch Google Search Rival Within Two Days

By Aasil Ahmed | Published May 11, 2024 | 11:31 am

According to Bloomberg, OpenAI is very close to launching a new search tool that might compete with Google search and the AI-driven startup Perplexity.

This new product from the creators of ChatGPT is expected to debut as early as next Monday, May 13, just one day before Google’s I/O conference begins. At this event, Google is anticipated to unveil several AI-related products and talk about Android 15, its next big OS update for smartphones.

OpenAI is set to enhance ChatGPT by integrating a search engine that can fetch real-time information from the internet and provide citations. This upgrade aims to tackle one of the main criticisms of ChatGPT—its reliance on outdated data.

ALSO READ

The design of OpenAI’s new search tool appears to closely mirror Perplexity’s offering. Perplexity, valued at approximately $1 billion, provides an AI-native search interface that includes citations along with images and text. The company was established by three engineers: Aravind Srinivas, formerly of OpenAI; Denis Yarats, who previously worked at Meta; and Johnny Ho, who was with Quora.

NSFW Content on ChatGPT

ChatGPT may also lift its NSFW filter soon, according to a new OpenAI Model Spec document. This document, cited by WIRED, shows that the company is exploring ways to allow sexually explicit and other adult-rated content on the AI chatbot “responsibly.”

ALSO READ

Unlike some other large language models (LLM), ChatGPT currently bars users from generating NSFW material on its platform, a limitation that may be removed soon. According to the document, this would enable “erotica, extreme gore, slurs, and unsolicited profanity.”

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

AAN TV – Pakistan’s Premier Family Entertainment Brings the Biggest Turkish Hit, ‘Ramo,’ to Pakistan!
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>