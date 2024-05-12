IMF Seeks Briefing On Tax Proposals For Upcoming Budget

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called for a briefing on the tax-related proposals for the upcoming financial year from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday.

Sources told ProPakistani the IMF will be briefed on the failure of the tax target in the first 10 months of the current financial year, and they will also be informed about the expected shortfall in the tax target during the current financial year.

In addition, IMF officials have also sought a briefing from Pakistan on the failure of the retailer scheme as well as the track and trace projects.

Sources said the FBR officials will also update on structural issues including tax collection proposals related to agricultural income tax.

The Pakistani team will also brief the staff on tax-related proposals on salaries, and pensioners.

A briefing will also be given on the performance of the FBR field offices, sources added.