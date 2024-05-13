AJK Govt Announces Public Holiday Amid Violent Protests

In response to anti-inflation protests, the Azad Kashmir government has declared a holiday on May 13 (Monday) for government offices and educational institutions in Muzaffarabad.

A notification has announced the closure of all district government offices in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Kashmir, on Monday, May 13. This decision is in response to the wheel jam and shutter-down strike organized by the Joint Action Committee of Azad Kashmir.

The notification stated that due to the wheel jam strike, employees may encounter difficulty in commuting to the office. Furthermore, all public and private educational institutions, universities, and colleges in Muzaffarabad will remain closed on Monday, May 13.

Earlier on Saturday, the region experienced violent clashes between the police and activists of a rights movement. During these clashes, one policeman was killed and nearly 100 individuals got injured.

Mirpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamran Ali said that Sub-Inspector Adnan Qureshi died from a gunshot wound to the chest in the town of Islamgarh. He was deployed there along with other police personnel to halt a rally for Muzaffarabad via Kotli and Poonch districts.