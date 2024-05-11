PIA Announces Good News About Flights to the UK and Europe

Great news awaits Pakistanis residing in the UK and across Europe as Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to resume its flights to Paris next month and to the UK on August 14, marking the end of a four-year hiatus, as reported by 24NewsHD TV.

According to Abdullah Hafeez, the spokesperson for PIA, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is expected to grant permission to the airline in phases throughout the ongoing month.

Hafeez stated that upon receiving approval from the Agency, PIA will prioritize the resumption of flight operations in Paris. “The direct flight to London is scheduled to commence on August 14,” he added. Furthermore, he mentioned that in anticipation of the flight resumption, the airline is expediting repairs on its 777 aircraft.

Presently, PIA operates seven 777 planes, with two additional aircraft set to become operational within the next two months, according to Hafeez.

Meanwhile, a PIA General Manager commented that with nine 777 planes in operation, the airline will significantly enhance its flight operations to Europe. Hafeez also highlighted that Pakistan currently holds air service agreements with 97 countries.

It’s worth noting that direct flights from Pakistan to the UK were suspended in 2020.