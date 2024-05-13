PM Orders Suspension of PASSCO MD Over Wheat Procurement Process

By ProPK Staff | Published May 13, 2024 | 8:20 pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday ordered the suspension of two senior officers of Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) over their negligence in wheat procurement.

The premier also directed the authorities concerned to develop a mobile phone application to ensure transparent procurement of wheat.

Chairing a high-level meeting to review the demand supply and procurement of wheat by the federal government, the premier ordered the suspension of the Managing Director of PASSCO and Manager Procurement for their failure to implement the earlier directives of utilizing the technology in the procurement process.

Calling for crops’ insurance and a third-party audit of PASSCO’s stock, he instructed PASSCO to procure an additional 400,000 metric tonnes of wheat through a transparent process.

The prime minister said the government would not tolerate any economic loss to the farmers and resolved to take all-out measures for their prosperity and bring food security to the country.

Federal cabinet members Muhammad Aurangzeb, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahad Khan Cheema, Jam Kamal Khan, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

ProPK Staff

lens

