PM Shehbaz to Meet IMF Mission Next Week to Ask For Another Bailout Package

By ProPK Staff | Published May 13, 2024 | 1:00 pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will meet the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission next week, sources told ProPakistani.

The lender will meet the premier seeking assurances on targets in the new loan program. Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz is expected to discuss the possibility of securing additional funding from the lender.

Sources added that these discussions will cover the continuation of stringent economic policies in the upcoming fiscal year budget.

The IMF delegation also plans to meet with key political party leaders during its visit, sources added.

IMF’s current visit is expected to last at least 2 weeks. The lender will gather data from various departments and continue negotiating with the Finance Division on the FY25 federal budget.

