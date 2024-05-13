Xiaomi Mix Flip Real-Life Image and Price Leaked

Xiaomi’s first flip phone is coming soon as the handset has appeared on the CCC certification platform, hinting at an imminent China launch. This listing reveals that the Xiaomi Mix Flip clamshell foldable will have a 2405CPX3DC model number and a charging speed of 67W.

Rumors have even revealed a possible price tag of around $830 in China, which would make it quite a bit cheaper than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5. But then again, the Xiaomi Mix Flip is not expected to venture out of China to compete with Samsung’s flip phones.

Additionally, a photo of the phone surfaced online, but there is some debate among tipsters about whether the image is genuine. It seems more probable that this photo is a fake, likely based on earlier schematic designs of what the Mix Flip could look like.

Leaks in the past have revealed that the Mix Flip will come with two cameras on the back, both of which will be high-end sensors. The primary sensor should be a 50 MP OV50E while the secondary shooter will be a 60 MP OV60A with a 2x optical zoom lens. The punch-hole selfie camera will be a 32MP snapper.

Further details about the phone are consistent with previous leaks, which mentioned a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a display resolution surpassing 1080p, and a 4,900 mAh battery. With the launch anticipated soon, we will soon find out if the specifications match the rumors.