Xiaomi Mix Flip Real-Life Image and Price Leaked

By Aasil Ahmed | Published May 13, 2024 | 12:05 pm

Xiaomi’s first flip phone is coming soon as the handset has appeared on the CCC certification platform, hinting at an imminent China launch. This listing reveals that the Xiaomi Mix Flip clamshell foldable will have a 2405CPX3DC model number and a charging speed of 67W.

Rumors have even revealed a possible price tag of around $830 in China, which would make it quite a bit cheaper than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5. But then again, the Xiaomi Mix Flip is not expected to venture out of China to compete with Samsung’s flip phones.

Additionally, a photo of the phone surfaced online, but there is some debate among tipsters about whether the image is genuine. It seems more probable that this photo is a fake, likely based on earlier schematic designs of what the Mix Flip could look like.

ALSO READ

Leaks in the past have revealed that the Mix Flip will come with two cameras on the back, both of which will be high-end sensors. The primary sensor should be a 50 MP OV50E while the secondary shooter will be a 60 MP OV60A with a 2x optical zoom lens. The punch-hole selfie camera will be a 32MP snapper.

ALSO READ

Further details about the phone are consistent with previous leaks, which mentioned a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a display resolution surpassing 1080p, and a 4,900 mAh battery. With the launch anticipated soon, we will soon find out if the specifications match the rumors.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

AAN TV – Pakistan’s Premier Family Entertainment Brings the Biggest Turkish Hit, ‘Ramo,’ to Pakistan!
Read more in lens

perspective

A Love Letter to Pakistan: A Foreign CEO Reflects on 5 Years
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>