New Details About Xiaomi’s First Flip Phone and Mix Fold 4 Leaked

Xiaomi is gearing up to release the Mix Fold 4 along with its first flip-style foldable, the Mix Flip. Specifications for the Mix Fold 4 surfaced in March, while the Mix Flip has been certified in China and includes support for satellite connectivity.

Recent updates on both devices were shared by the well-known leaker, Digital Chat Station, on Weibo. He claims that the Mix Fold 4 will set a new benchmark as the thinnest foldable smartphone, surpassing the Honor Magic V2. Both of these upcoming Xiaomi foldables will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and feature a 50 MP 1/1.55″ main camera with optical image stabilization.

Both the Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip will feature a 60 MP Omnivision OV60A 2x telephoto lens with a 1/2.8″ sensor, and a 12 MP ultrawide camera. While the Mix Flip has these two cameras, the Mix Fold 4 includes an additional 10 MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x zoom. Notably, the Mix Fold 4 will be the first in its series to have an IP rating and will also support wireless charging.

According to the same source, both devices are slated for release in the third quarter of this year, which means they could launch anytime between July and September. This timing might not be ideal as it closely precedes the debut of the Xiaomi 15, which is expected to introduce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC in mid-October.

Both the Mix Fold 4 and the Mix Flip are expected to remain exclusive to the Chinese market, with no plans for an official international release.