CDA to Establish Water and Sanitation Agency in Islamabad

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to establish a Water and Sanitation Agency in the capital city.

WASA Islamabad aims to significantly improve water supply, sewerage, and drainage facilities across the capital.

Preliminary discussions are underway to start the work at the earliest. The project includes upgrading existing infrastructure, rehabilitation and expansion of current systems, construction and upgradation of water treatment plants to increase sewage treatment capacity, and enhancing drainage systems.

Technical assistance and support for the project will be provided by AFD (Agence Française de Développement), a French agency that assists countries in achieving UN’s sustainable development goals.

“The WASA Islamabad project underscores CDA’s commitment to provide world-class amenities to the citizens,” said Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Chairman of CDA.

“This initiative will address current challenges and pave the way for a more resilient and sustainable future for Islamabad,” he added.