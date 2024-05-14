Cnergyico Temporarily Shuts Down Refinery Due to High Petroleum Products Stocks

Cnergyico PK Limited, Pakistan’s largest vertically integrated oil refining company, Tuesday announced that it is temporarily shutting down its refinery.

In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said that the decision has been taken due to unavoidable ullage issues pertaining the alarmingly high petroleum products stocks (mainly HSD & PMG).

The company highlighted that it has written a letter to the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) to support in timely disposal of its petroleum stocks, enabling it to restart production.