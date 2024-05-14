Cnergyico Temporarily Shuts Down Refinery Due to High Petroleum Products Stocks

By ProPK Staff | Published May 14, 2024 | 4:51 pm

Cnergyico PK Limited, Pakistan’s largest vertically integrated oil refining company, Tuesday announced that it is temporarily shutting down its refinery.

In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said that the decision has been taken due to unavoidable ullage issues pertaining the alarmingly high petroleum products stocks (mainly HSD & PMG).

The company highlighted that it has written a letter to the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) to support in timely disposal of its petroleum stocks, enabling it to restart production.

ProPK Staff

lens

perspective

