Gold Price in Pakistan Declines Once Again

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 1,200 per tola to Rs. 241,100, while the price of 10 grams also declined.

Yesterday, the price of gold also went down by Rs. 1,200 per tola. The price of gold went up by Rs. 5,500 per tola last week after falling by over Rs. 14,000 per tola over the previous two weeks.

In the international market, spot gold went up by 0.4 percent to $2,344.92 per ounce by 0903 GMT after dropping 1 percent on Monday. US gold futures also increased by 0.3 percent to $2,350.50.