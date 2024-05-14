Govt to Expedite Conversion of Agricultural Tube Wells to Solar Energy in Balochistan

A high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal was held in Islamabad to discuss issues of agriculture and electricity sector impeding the well-being of people in Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Owais Leghari, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh, and Secretary Power, along with top federal and provincial officials.

The planning minister affirmed to expedite the conversion process of agricultural tube wells to solar energy in Balochistan. “The well-being of the people of Balochistan is our first priority. All resources are being utilized to ensure timely completion of federal development projects in Balochistan,” he said.

Chief Minister Safraz Bugti discussed the severe difficulties faced by farmers as a result of the electricity shortage in the province. “Improving power transmission and supply is imperative for the agriculture sector”, Sarfaraz Bugti stated.

Highlighting the need to adopt alternative energy sources to ensure electricity supply, he suggested that solar energy harvesting and solar tube wells can improve the agriculture sector. He further assured that the provincial government is aware of its responsibility to remove hurdles facing farmers in the province. “Stopping electricity theft is the responsibility of all of us. Our government will ensure measures to stop electricity theft,” the chief minister stated.

The planning minister advised the Power Division and the Provincial Government of Balochistan to prepare a road map and strategy for the transfer of underground tube wells to solar energy and implement it soon.

Moreover, he instructed the key officials during the meeting to start an awareness campaign to educate the public on electricity theft.

Instructing relevant departments to take strict measures against people involved in electricity theft, the minister said, “Electricity theft and non-payment of bills are major causes of load shedding; legal action should be taken against electricity thieves.”