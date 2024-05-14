MCB Islamic Bank and Techlogix Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Compliance Screening in Pakistan’s Banking Sector

MCB Islamic Bank is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with Techlogix for implementation of the cutting-edge LexisNexis Firco Compliance Screening Solution. This collaboration aims to introduce advanced compliance measures and ensures rigorous customer screening.

Speaking about the partnership, Mr. Zargham Khan Durrani, President & CEO of MCB Islamic Bank commented: “Our partnership with Techlogix marks a milestone in our journey towards tech-enhanced compliance. With innovation at our core, we’re set to strengthen our compliance framework, reinforcing our commitment to regulatory adherence and the fight against financial crime. This strategic alliance is not just about compliance; it’s about maintaining the integrity and trust that our customers place in us every day.”

Salman Akhtar, Co-CEO of Techlogix, added: “It’s an honor to work alongside MCB Islamic Bank. Our expertise in compliance solutions implementation is primed to make a transformative impact on Pakistan’s banking sector. Together, we’re redefining the banking experience in Pakistan and stepping into a future where financial operations are seamless, secure, and compliant.”

The ceremony was attended by MCB Islamic Bank representatives including Mr. Zargham Khan Durrani (President & CEO) & Mr. Tariq Gondal (Group Head – Compliance & Controls) alongside other officials from the Bank. From Techlogix, Mr. Salman Akhtar (Co-CEO) and other senior executives participated in the ceremony.

This partnership underscores both organizations’ commitment to innovation and excellence. By leveraging technology and expertise, MCB Islamic Bank and Techlogix are spearheading a new era of compliance and customer-centric banking solutions.