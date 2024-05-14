PM Shehbaz Orders to Expedite CPEC-2, Other Projects Under Chinese Investment

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other projects under Chinese investment.

PM Shehbaz instructed all ministries to coordinate in order to expedite the speedy implementation of CPEC Phase 2. He stressed that any delays or interruptions in CPEC-2 by ministries and government institutions would not be tolerated.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of making Gwadar Port fully operational and directed that a portion of domestic imports, particularly government imports, be routed through Gwadar Port.

Prime Minister Sharif also underscored the need for foolproof security for Chinese residents in Pakistan, highlighting the long-standing friendship between China and Pakistan. He expressed the importance of further promoting trade and economic relations with China, noting that the China-Pakistan economic partnership is at its highest level in history.

Relevant officers and institutions were urged to ensure that both countries achieve positive outcomes from this partnership.

The meeting included detailed updates on the progress of CPEC-2. Attendees included Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Jam Kamal Khan, Ahad Cheema, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Sardar Owais Khan Laghari, Dr. Musadik Malik, and others. High officials and the chief secretaries of the four provinces participated via video link.