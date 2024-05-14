UAE Introduces New Protocol to Combat Infectious Diseases During Air Travel

The UAE aviation authority introduced a new protocol to combat the spread of communicable diseases during air travel. This protocol emphasizes swift reporting by operators’ stations and collaboration with local health authorities.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and member states praised the new measures for their innovative approach to mitigating significant public health risks associated with air travel.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) unveiled the protocol during the Collaborative Arrangement for the Prevention and Management of Public Health Events in Civil Aviation (CAPSCA) joint meeting in Germany.

Saif Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of GCAA, emphasized the protocol’s importance, reaffirming the authority’s commitment to global aviation safety and public health resilience through international cooperation.

Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director-General of the Aviation Safety Affairs Sector, highlighted the protocol as a significant milestone in combating communicable diseases, aiming to enhance airport capacities and foster closer cooperation between the public health and civil aviation sectors.